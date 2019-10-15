Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.7% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

