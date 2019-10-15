Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $7.36 on Tuesday, hitting $1,743.79. The company had a trading volume of 465,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,846.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,254.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

