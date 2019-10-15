Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. 29,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.