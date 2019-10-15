Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Thomas Tesoro Sells 725 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Thomas Tesoro sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $34,452.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 67,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.3% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

