StableUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $273,482.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012130 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00226416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.01068210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090332 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,778,624 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

