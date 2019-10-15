STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 418.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 119,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 96,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

