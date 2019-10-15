SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 695 ($9.08) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 715 ($9.34). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 706.43 ($9.23).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 664.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 683.98. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 602 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.81). The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

