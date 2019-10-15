Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,214.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 24.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 16.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 452,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

