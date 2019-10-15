Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.53 ($1.64). The firm has a market cap of $109.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Colin Kenneth Rae purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.