Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Reaches $0.0094

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $6.35 million and $145,330.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sport and Leisure Token Profile

SNL is a token. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,670,125 tokens. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

Sport and Leisure Token Trading

Sport and Leisure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

