Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,150 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 424.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after buying an additional 292,526 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,175,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 474.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 68,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 806,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,305,107. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.28. 4,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,334. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

