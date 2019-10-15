Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 141,039 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,039 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 1.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,313,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 48,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

