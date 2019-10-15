Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,405 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,815 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $317,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 1,367,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,985. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -103.93, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

