Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,500 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

