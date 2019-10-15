Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0951 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $943.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035849 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00092313 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00115889 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,180.86 or 0.99909982 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.