Spectris’ (SXS) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,658.18 ($34.73).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,399 ($31.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,384.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,568.24. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

