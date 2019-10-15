SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.53

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 79062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

