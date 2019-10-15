SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,651,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,684,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.62. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

