SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,924. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

