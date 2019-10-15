SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 274.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 795,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,905. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

