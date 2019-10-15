SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 4.1% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

