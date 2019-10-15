Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. 241,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,760. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

