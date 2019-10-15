South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on South Star Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get South Star Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

South Star Mining (CVE:STS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Mining Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.