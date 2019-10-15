Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sonora Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Nike by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. 3,873,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,274. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

