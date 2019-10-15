Sonora Investment Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.01.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,463. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

