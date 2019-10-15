Sonora Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,064 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 14,410,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,789,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

