Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $36,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,241 shares in the company, valued at $860,805.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 23,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $55,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,480 shares of company stock worth $150,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

