Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,607. Soliton has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

