SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.366 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

