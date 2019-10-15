Smiths Group plc (SMIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,588.50 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,545.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total value of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54). Also, insider George Buckley purchased 763 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

