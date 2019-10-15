Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 101,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $2,397,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,014,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,390. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $234.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.