Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 3,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

