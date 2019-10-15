Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 1,930 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.02.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded up $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,219,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $249.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

