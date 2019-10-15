SmartCash (SMART) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $157,980.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,202.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.02202343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.86 or 0.02743365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00673072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00635114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00451221 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

