Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $42.50 in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,527,305 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at $37,073,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at $15,811,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at $16,723,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Skechers USA by 100.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,040,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after buying an additional 521,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

