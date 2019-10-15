Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Position Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,205 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,946. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

