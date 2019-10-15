SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 30th total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 77,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $103.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 48.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

