Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.57 ($139.04).

SIE opened at €99.51 ($115.71) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.62. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

