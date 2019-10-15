Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Declines By 17.7%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

USAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

