Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rises By 13.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 30th total of 450,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 11,571,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,641,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

TMQ opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

