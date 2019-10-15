Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Drops By 7.2%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of SWK opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $154.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.12.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

