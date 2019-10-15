Short Interest in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expands By 13.6%

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solar Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Solar Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solar Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

