Short Interest in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Expands By 8.3%

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 923,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. SK Telecom has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
