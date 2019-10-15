Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Declines By 13.2%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Baruch Halpern sold 11,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $29,915.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,231 shares in the company, valued at $512,062.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 10,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,449,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,740,030.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,962 shares of company stock worth $211,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Continental Grain Co. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 1,003,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIBT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

