Short Interest in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expands By 19.1%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 30th total of 12,370,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other Pluralsight news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Crittenden bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and sold 112,995 shares worth $3,146,014. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 2,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 2,721,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 1,572,309 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,013,000 after buying an additional 1,571,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after buying an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 826,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,111. Pluralsight has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.