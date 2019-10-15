Short Interest in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Increases By 7.1%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 493,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 2.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 307,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 39.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pfenex by 72.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFNX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday.

PFNX opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

