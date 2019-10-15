Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rises By 17.8%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 30th total of 5,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

NTCT traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 331,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,773. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,385,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

