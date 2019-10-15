Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Decreases By 9.8%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 30th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LQDT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 25,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,612. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $214.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $123,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

