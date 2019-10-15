Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rises By 6.4%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 107,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $1,533,246.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 36,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $503,993.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,204.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 519,541 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

