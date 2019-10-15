Short Interest in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expands By 12.7%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.72. 189,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,186. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $925.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

